Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs both seeking timely lift

NEIGHBOURS Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs face crucial games at opposite ends of the Kingstone Press Championship table tomorrow.

Rams, who are second from bottom, could kick-start a climb away from the relegation zone if they win at home to Oldham (3pm).

The visitors are two places and five points better off, but coach Neil Kelly regards it as a winnable game.

He said: “I wouldn’t say it is a must-win, but you can see how important it is.

“I watched Oldham against Featherstone on tape and I can see areas - like every coach would see something - where we can get to them.

“The composition of the league table means if we win we are not far away from them, so there’s a lot of incentives to do well.”

Rams have been drawn at home to Super League partner club Wakefield Trinity in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, but Kelly insisted next month’s tie is not yet on his radar.

“My focus is on this game,” he stressed. “It’s a good draw, but we can’t allow ourselves to be distracted.”

Batley are sixth, one place and four points behind tomorrow’s hosts Halifax (6pm).

Coach Matt Diskin’s side are on a three-match losing run in all competitions and he accepts their performances need to improve.

“We’ve not really hit any form this season,” Diskin said.

“We have been hit and miss so we need to get a good performance to help build confidence.

“If you get a performance, results come. At the moment we are doing some really good stuff, but it is overshadowed by a lot of deficiencies.

“We are making cheap errors with the ball and we are conceding cheap penalties and our one-on-one defence needs to improve.

“If we keep concentrating on the small stuff we can turn it around and once we get on a roll we’ll be hard to stop.”

Bulldogs beat Halifax at home earlier in the campaign, but Diskin warned: “Their form has picked up and they’ve had some good results.

“It will be a tough game. I am not saying it will have a massive bearing on the top-four, but a win would certainly do our confidence a world of good.”