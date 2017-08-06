Championship/League 1: Rams and Bulldogs pile on points as Hunslet net big win

Have your say

Winger Gareth Potts scorched in for four tries as Dewsbury Rams ran out comfortable 56-8 Championship Shield victors over visitors Rochdale Hornets.

Rams scored 11 tries in total, with centre James Glover pushing Potts for top honours with a hat-trick.

James Glover. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Centre Macauley Hallett, sub’ Sam Day (2) and full-back Josh Guzdek completed the try rout, with stand-off Paul Sykes adding six conversions.

Neighbours Batley Bulldogs were also in freescoring mode at home to Swinton Lions.

It finished 62-10 with the Bulldogs running in 12 tries.

Second-row Alex Bretherton, who also kicked a conversion, winger Wayne Reittie, sub’ James Davey and full-back Dave Scott all chipped in with a try-brace apiece. Scott also tagged on the points from half-a-dozen conversions, while Joel Farrell and James Brown touchdowns completed the scoring.

Dave Scott

Hull KR overcame a major scare to edge Halifax 26-22 in a thrilling Super 8s Qualifiers opener at KCOM Craven Park.

In-form Halifax secured their place in the Qualifiers by beating Championship leaders Hull KR on the final day of the regular season and Ben Heaton’s four tries left them on course for another stunning victory.

But Rovers dug deep to overturn a 22-14 deficit and make a winning start in their bid for an immediate return to Super League.

In the League 1 Shield, Hunslet eventually overcame stubborn resistance from hosts Oxford, 36-10 after nosing ahead 18-10 at half-time.