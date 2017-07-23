Championship: Dewsbury Rams and Halifax throw down ‘pre-eights’ markers as Batley Bulldogs bow down to the Broncos

Have your say

Dewsbury Rams came from 12-10 down against visitors Sheffield Eagles to run out relatively comfortable 28-18 winners.

Full-back Josh Guzdek, centre Lucas Walshaw, replacement Dom Speakman and centre James Glover scored the tries, while Paul Sykes (4) and Glover (2) added conversion points.

Batley Bulldogs try scorer, James Brown. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Dewsbury finished eighth on the Championship ladder, one place below the defeated Eagles.

Neighbours Batley Bulldogs found the going tough at London Broncos, who eased home 58-4.

Bulldogs trailed 18-0 at half-time and had only front-row James Brown’s solitary second-half try to show for their modest efforts.

Batley stay sixth in the standings two clear of Sheffield but eight points down on fifth-placed Toulouse Olympique.

Third-placed Halifax threw down a bit of a marker before the split with a convincing 28-6 victory over table-topping Hull KR. Victory was secured with tries from ben Johnston, Ben Heaton, Will Sharp and Mikey Sio, with Steve Tyrer adding six conversions.