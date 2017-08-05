Batley Bulldogs: We’re in the Shield to win it says coach Matt Diskin

THE KINGSTONE Press Championship Shield isn’t where Batley Bulldogs hoped to be, but coach Matt Diskin says they are in it to win it.

Bulldogs, who finished the regular season in sixth place, kick-off their bottom-eights fixtures tomorrow at home to Swinton Lions (3pm).

A shaky start to the season cost Batley their chance of a return to the Qualifiers, but Diskin reckons winning the Shield is within their capabilities.

“That’s the goal,” he said.

“There is no arrogance, we know it is going to be a tough competition.

“The Championship is a really tough division and some teams in the bottom-eight have got the potential and quality to push for the top-four – like ourselves and Sheffield.

“We are not taking it lightly, we have to finish in a good place to get into the semi-finals.”

Results carry over from the Championship so Batley begin their campaign in second spot, eight points behind Toulouse and two ahead of Sheffield.

Four wins would guarantee a place in the semi-finals, but Diskin insisted it is important they maintain recent good form.

He said: “The top-four go through to the play-offs and we are in a reasonable position as long as we keep some decent momentum going. Then when you get into semi-finals they are one-off games and anything can happen.”