Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls friendly called off

Batley Bulldogs’ pre-season game against a Bradford Select side on Sunday has been called off.

Bulldogs were planning to donate a share of the proceeds to the Bradford players and staff, who have been out of work since Bulls ceased trading last week.

Several players formerly contracted to Bulls have signed elsewhere, but the remaining group have been training together and hoped to play at Mount Pleasant this weekend.

But Batley chief executive Paul Harrison confirmed on this afternoon the game will not be going ahead.

He said: “The game is off.

“It was okayed by the RFL [Rugby Football League], but more players are leaving Bradford so they are unable to raise a team.”

Harrison said there was also concern about the possibility of players being injured when not signed to a club.

Meanwhile Hull KR have signed Bradford full-back Kieren Moss.

Bradford remain on the Kingstone Press Championship fixture list and are due to begin the season away to Hull KR on Sunday, February 5, starting on minus 12 points.

The RFL are considering four bids to revive the club and a decision is expected soon.