Batley Bulldogs: Frustrated Diskin to address ‘issues’

COACH MATT Diskin isn’t sure whether to laugh or cry in the wake of Batley Bulldogs’ remarkable win over Rochdale Hornets.

Bulldogs seemed to be heading for defeat when they trailed 36-12 with almost an hour gone and they were 14 points behind with six minutes left, but three late tries snatched a 38-36 victory.

Diskin was delighted with the result, but admitted for much of the Kingstone Press Championship clash his team were well below par.

“The boys showed some real character to get something out of the game, but for 70 minutes we didn’t deserve anything,” Diskin said.

“We were attrocious in a lot of the things we did, but the character in the last 10 minutes shows the quality of the people we’ve got here.”

Diskin, whose side came through injury-free, described Bulldogs’ overall performance as “fustrating”. He added: “We made too many errors and defensively we were quite woeful for parts of it.

“Some people had uncharacteristically bad games. We showed no respect for Rochdale and what’s worse, no respect for each other.

“How we turned up was not good enough.

“The euphoria after the game was great, but we aren’t putting a sticking plaster over it – we have got some issues to address.”