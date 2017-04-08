Batley Bulldogs: Coach Diskin calls for more attention to detail from his players

MORE ATTENTION to detail is called for when Batley Bulldogs bid to get back to winning ways against visitors Rochdale Hornets tomorrow (3pm).

Batley are sixth in the Kingstone Press Championship with a 50 per cent winning record after eight rounds

Hornets are one point behind in sixth spot and Bulldogs boss Matt Diskin sees it as a key game.

“We say it every week, it is a very close and competitive league,” Diskin said.

“Rochdale have had some close calls and some good results and they will want to put right the big loss they had last week against Toulouse.”

Hornets were beaten 52-14 by the second-placed French side at the same time as Bulldogs were going down 50-16 away to table-topping Hull KR.

“We are taking some positives from that game,” Diskin insisted.

“We had a go with the ball and caused them some problems, but defensively we have looked at the video and we need a bit more attention to detail.

“We defended well for three or four plays and then a little lack of concentration under a bit of fatigue cost us. You might get away with that in the Championship, but when you are playing the top sides like Hull KR you will get punished for it.”

Joel Farrell is close to returning from injury, but Bulldogs will be without Danny Cowling (ribs) and Cain Southernwood remains on the casualty list.