Batley Bulldogs: Boss Diskin defiant despite derby defeat to Dewsbury

BATLEY BULLDOGS need to get something out of Easter, boss Matt Diskin admits.

Bulldogs slumped to a 20-4 defeat at Dewsbury Rams on Good Friday and face a tough examination today at home to London Broncos (3pm).

Diskin’s men are sixth in the Kingstone Press Championship, one place and two points behind London who ended their recent poor run with a victory over Toulouse three days ago.

“We’ve got to get a positive result at home, that’s what we are striving for,” Diskin said.

“We want to get a win under our belts to get some confidence going into the Cup tie [against Dewsbury] at the weekend.”

Bulldogs were the first team to lose to Dewsbury in the Championship this season and Diskin admitted they need a huge improvement today.

“It was a tough one, we were a bit blunt with the ball,” he said of the derby setback.

“That was surprising because the last few weeks we have been quite good.

“I was a bit disappointed with a couple of soft misses on the edges for their tries, but other than that defensively we were okay.

“But there were too many errors and a bit of ill-discipline again.

“We could not get ourselves in the game, they showed more heart than us and they deserved the result.

“I still think we had more than enough to get the result and I am confident we can do that when we play them again.

“We have got to be a bit more clinical with the ball and get rid of the soft one-on-one misses in defence.”

London will be in buoyant mood and Diskin said: “They have got a fantastic squad.

“I know some of their players quite well and I know how dangerous they can be.

“We were a bit lucky in our last home game against Rochdale and we came up short on Friday so we have got to get a good result in this game.”