Batley Bulldogs 38 Keighley Cougars 12: Bulldogs run in seven tries despite Keighley’s determined defensive effort

Batley Bulldogs picked up a second win of pre-season as they ran in seven tries in an impressive display against determined League One side Keighley Cougars.

New Batley captain Dominic Brambani set up Mike Hayward for the opening try after 14 minutes and Patch Walker added a superb touchline goal.

Impressive hooker James Davey then set up tries for Alex Bretherton and Macauley Hallett, with Walker adding another goal to put Batley 16-0 up.

Davey then produced a superb break to grab a fine individual try, which Walker converted.

Keighley responded on the stroke of half-time when Andy Gabriel pounced on Matty Beharrell’s kick, with the former converting as the Cougars trailed 22-6 at half-time.

Batley ran in three quickfire tries atthe start of the second half with James Brown, Dane Manning and Joe Chandler all crossing and Cain Southernwood added two conversions at Batley moved 38-6 ahead.

Scott Law replied with a consolation try for Keighley two minutes from full-time, which Adam Brook improved.

Batley Bulldogs: Hayward; Squires, Smeaton, Hallett, Scott; Walker, Brambani; Lillycrop, Davey, Rowe, Bretherton, Manning, Day. Subs: Southernwood, O’Sullivan, Harrison, Brown, Bravo, Hill, Leak, Cowling, Chandler.

Keighley Cougars: Darville; Dixopn, Casey, Ryder, Gabriel; Brook, Beharrell; Law, Feather, Nicholson, Lynam, Emmett. Subs: Rawlins, WHittel, Conroy, Cherryholme, Finigan, Aaronson, Dunne.

Referee: Harry Neville.

Attendance: 725