Batley Bulldogs: We’re back in business says Diskin

BATLEY BULLDOGS are back on track, but boss Matt Diskin reckons they have got a lot more to offer.

Batley ended a five-game losing run when they won 48-28 at Oldham Roughyeds in the Kingstone Press Championship two days ago.

They trailed 10-0 and 22-10 in the first half, but hit back to make it 22-22 at the break and dominated the second half.

Diskin said: “In the first half we came out of the blocks pretty slow.

“We were on the wrong end of the penalty count in the first 20 minutes and Oldham capitalised and scored some good tries.

“We managed to get ourselves back into it, which was good, and, in the second half, we were defensively solid and with the ball we looked really good.

“Dom Brambani was really good, he had a team that worked for him and it was a really good team performance.”

But Diskin added: “We’ve only scratched the surface. There’s miles more improvement in us with the ball and as we get more and more confident we’ll see that come to the fore.”

Diskin is confident Brambani won’t be banned after being sent off for alleged dissent in the final moments. Shaun Ainscough (ankle) and Joe Chandler (wrist) will be assessed by Batley’s medical staff ahead of Sunday’s derby against Dewsbury Rams at the Summer Bash in Blackpool.