Amateur RL: Warriors target six of the best to secure National One status

HUNSLET WARRIORS have six games to secure safety in National Conference Division One, beginning with a home four-pointer against Hull Dockers tomorrow.

Warriors are one place and a point ahead of Dockers who occupy the third and final relegation spot. Johnny Dawson and Luke Day have work commitments and Ben Gale is unavailable, but back in contention are Darrell Forster, Liam Brown, James Dawson and Craig Smith.

Third-placed Milford Marlins will travel to Division One leaders Underbank without unavailable so-far ever-present half-back Macauley Barron.

Mark Judge suffered a serious finger injury against Normanton Knights last week, Andy Barker, Kieran Webster, Craig Harrison and Dwayne Barker remain on the casualty list and Steve Bacon is unavailable due to family commitments.

Back in contention are Scott Watson, Chris Bowler, Luke Watts and Josh Cawood and youngsters Jake Payne and Louie Morrison could retain their place after impressive debuts last week.

Hunslet Club Parkside, who are second, can avenge their only defeat so far when they visit Normanton. Carl Briggs is unavailable, but Adam Biscomb, George Clarke, Jack Kirmond and Rocky Price return to the squad.

Influential duo Nathan Conroy (hand injury) and Dave Nurse could return to boost East Leeds in their Division Two fixture at Wigan St Judes.