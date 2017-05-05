Amateur RL: Warriors and Parkside at near full-strength for ‘Hunslet huddle’

THE BIG ‘Hunslet huddle’ takes place tomorrow when Warriors play host to Club Parkside in National Conference Division One.

Parkside have made the better start to the season and are third, three places above Warriors. The hosts will be without injured forward Ben Tatterson (knee), but coach Jamie Benn will otherwise select from full strength.

Kieran Murphy upends Normanton's Oliver Wood.

Parkside welcome back Kieran Murphy, but Adam Biscomb is ruled out due to a broken hand and Luke Pettman and Ryan Gaunt are unavailable.

Fourth-placed Milford Marlins are in confident mood ahead of tomorrow’s visit of bottom club Featherstone Lions, who have lost their opening six matches.

Captain James Barker remains on the sidelines due to an ankle injury and Sam Wilson and Eddie Wilson are unavailable, but Robin Wilkes and Dave Watmough are back in contention and Luke Jessop, Ross Hammill and Joe Tharme could be called up after impressing in the second team.

East Leeds will be boosted by the return of key players Dave Nurse, Tom Sheldrake, John Carter, Ryan Holmes, Jordan Normington, Jack Carroll and Rhys Kilbride for tomorrow’s visit of Saddleworth Rangers in Division Two. Nathan Conroy, Shane Plunkett and Ash James are unavailable.

Oulton Raiders make the long trip to Millom and Stanningley play host to Ryland Sharks in Division Three. All games kick off at 2.30pm.