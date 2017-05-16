Amateur RL: Templeton the star turn as Warriors slip to defeat

HUNSLET WARRIORS had to call Mark Cunningham out of retirement to make up a 16-strong side for their National Conference Division One trip to Lock Lane.

Missing Luke Rayner, Gary McClelland, Ben Tatterson, Johnny Dawson, Darrell Forster, Daryl Gaunt, Lee West, Brad Gill, Liam Brown and Phil Lythe, Warriors were beaten 37-18 and have dropped to eighth in the table.

Lloyd Templeton was Warriors’ man of the match. Liam Gaunt – who landed three goals – impressed along with Ricky Flint and Caldon Bravo.

Bravo, Lewis Stillwell and Ben Gale scored Warriors’ tries.

Tom Wilson was man of the match and Josh Parle and Eddie Wilson also shone in Milford Marlins’ 32-18 win at Hull Dockers.

Wilson was among the try scorers along with Dave Watmough, Andy Barker, Matt Brocksom and Ryan Oxtoby, who also kicked six goals.

Hunslet Club Parkside remain second in Division One, on points difference, despite a 30-20 home win over leaders Underbank Rangers.

Dominic Flanagan scored four tries as Oulton Raiders crushed visitors Leigh East 46-10 in Division Two.

Brad Cahill, Josh Lancaster, Harry Kendell and Zak Schofield were the other try scorers and Kieran Walpole kicked seven goals.

East Leeds won 34-12 at Askam, while Thornhill Trojans were defeated 42-18 at home by Bradford Dudley Hill. Liam Morley bagged a brace for Trojans and Josh Ratcliffe scored the other try.

Elsewhere, Stanningley were beaten 34-18 away to Clock Face Miners in Division Three.