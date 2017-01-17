Amateur RL: Sharks snap up former gridiron player off back of Wolfpack trials

A WEST Yorkshire amateur club have signed an American gridiron player who proved his rugby league credentials during recent trials for Toronto Wolfpack.

Monte Gaddis will join Dewsbury side Shaw Cross Sharks for the 2017 National Conference season.

Gaddis, who is expected to play second-row or wing, has played American Football at Arena, Canadian and NFL level, but converted to rugby league through Wolfpack’s Last Tackle trials.

He said: “Rugby league football has humbled me so much and this is the highest level of amateur rugby in the UK, so I have a chance to go pro’ and be seen by the top leagues all over the world.”

Gaddis, from Cleveland, has impressed former Halifax, Warrington Wolves and St Helens player Adam Fogerty, who is on Wolfpack’s board of directors.

He said: “Monte has all the physical skills necessary to play at the pro’ level.

“Now it’s time for him to focus 100 per cent on rugby league play, learn the game inside and out here in the UK and do what it takes in order to ‘lace ’em up’ with the Wolfpack. Monte has an infectious personality that rubs off on everyone around him.

“In just a short time he’s become a very popular and talked-about figure in rugby league and we’re pumped to see him commit to the sport.”