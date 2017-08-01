Amateur RL: Parkside put up shutters again to keep out Warriors

HUNSLET CLUB Parkside kept a second successive derby clean sheet by following up their 24-0 win against Milford Marlins with a 28-0 defeat of Hunslet Warriors.

The hosts led 10-0 at the break through a try and goal from Jamie Fields and Danny Harrison’s touchdown. Dale Harris crossed twice in the second half and Kieran Murphy and Fields, who added another goal, also touched down.

Parkside are second in National Conference Division One, a place ahead of Milford who ground out a 12-8 home win over Normanton Knights.

Marlins’ try scorers were man of the match James Barker and Zak Snellgrove, and Ryan Oxtoby kicked two goals.

Kieran Walpole scored four tries and 10 goals as Division Two leaders Oulton Raiders turned a 46-0 half-time lead into an 80-0 win at bottom club Salford City Roosters. Dom Flanagan also claimed four tries, Chris Hope and Adrian Holdsworth bagged a brace each and Andy Williamson, Hal Day and Josh Lancaster also crossed.

East Leeds were beaten 26-12 by second-placed visitors Thornhill Trojans. Try scorers were Rhys Kilbride and Luke Tomlinson, both converted by Tom Sheldrake. Will Gledhill (2), Liam Morley, George Stott, Danny Ratcliffe and Sam Ratcliffe, who kicked one goal, crossed for Trojans.

Stanningley crushed Gateshead 70-18 in Division Three to record their fourth successive win. Liam Copland scored three tries and 11 goals, Niall Murphy and Jordan Walker bagged a brace each and Ben Ward, Carl McGuigan, Tom Sharp, Will Hickson and Brodie Pitts got the others.