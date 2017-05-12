Amateur RL: Parkside primed to pull off major points haul to take over at top

HUNSLET CLUB Parkside could go top of National Conference Division One tomorrow if they pick up a big win over visitors Underbank Rangers.

Second-placed Hunslet Club Parkside are two points behind Underbank, who have a better for and against points ratio of 46.

Parkside will be without teenager Charlie Magee (ankle injury), but welcome back Luke Pettman, Rocky Price and Dale Harris.

Milford Marlins will look for an improved defensive display away to Hull Dockers.

Brothers Tom and Eddie Wilson are both back in contention and Andy Barker’s return will add to competition in the forwards.

Regan Cooper (broken finger) has joined the casualty list, which also includes James Barker. Martin Loveridge faces a fitness check after a road accident and Mark Judge is unavailable.

Hunslet Warriors will travel to Lock Lane without Jonny Dawson and Ben Tatterson so coach Jamie Benn will be looking for big performances from Ellis Peach and Luke Naughton, who have been promoted from last year’s under-18s squad.

Winger Lee West is close to a return but may have to sit this one out.

In Division Two, Oulton Raiders are at home to Leigh East, East Leeds visit Askam and Thornhill Trojans entertain Bradford Dudley Hill.

Stanningley are away to Clock Face Miners in Division Three.