Amateur RL: Parkside pile on points to sink Marlins

Have your say

A STRONG start set Hunslet Club Parkside on course for a 24-0 home win over Milford Marlins in National Conference Division One.

Parkside, who are second in the table, scored two tries in the opening 11 minutes against their third-placed neighbours and led 18-0 at the break.

Hunslet Warriors' Gareth Croft.

Ryan Gaunt, Michael Waite and Kieran Murphy were first-half try scorers. Jamie Fields kicked two conversions and Danny Rowse added a penalty.

Murphy crossed again six minutes into the second half, Fields adding the extras.

The teams meet again in a Conference Trophy semi-final next month.

Hunslet Warriors hit back from 16-12 down at half-time against Lock Lane to record a morale-boosting 28-16 victory.

Gareth Croft scored a hat-trick, Caldon Bravo and Gary McClelland also crossed and Daryl Gaunt kicked four goals.

Division Two leaders Oulton Raiders trailed 10-0 after as many minutes against second-placed Wigan St Judes, but hit back to win 42-22. Dominic Flanagan scored a hat-trick, James Cruickshank bagged a brace, Zac Schofield and Blake Broadbent also touched down and Kieran Walpole added a try and five goals.

East Leeds were beaten 36-22 at Bradford Dudley Hill. Luke Tomlinson scored two tries and three goals and Rhys Kilbride and Shane Plunkett also touched down.

Thornhill Trojans crushed Salford City Roosters 52-6 with a David Clayton hat-trick, a try and four goals for George Woodcock and touchdowns by Joss Ratcliffe, Will Gledhill, Ryan Fenton, Liam Morley, Tom Gledhill and Luke Carter, Danny Ratcliffe and Sam Ratcliffe landed a goal each.

Stanningley’s Division Two fixture was called off as opponents Woolston could not raise a team.