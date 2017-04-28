Amateur RL: Parkside and Trojans one game away from the National Cup final

HUNSLET CLUB Parkside and Thornhill Trojans are both aiming to book a place in the BARLA National Cup final.

Parkside have fielded a mixture of first teamers, ‘A’ team players and members of their academy in the early rounds, but will put out their strongest-available line-up in tomorrow’s semi-final at home to Orrell St James, of the North West Men’s League (2.30pm).

The National Conference Division One side have injury doubts over Andy Hullock and Jamie Bradley, but Craig Miles, Lewis Buxton, Charlie Magee, Chris Boyce and Ben Thorpe all come into contention.

Parkside’s ‘A’ team face Hull Wyke at the Parkside ground in Belle Isle tomorrow (2.30pm) in Yorkshire Men’s League Division Two.

National Cup holders Trojans, of Conference Division Two, visit Pennine League leaders and Yorkshire Cup holders Fryston Warriors in the first semi-final tonight (6.30pm).

Hunslet Warriors are at home to Dewsbury Moor, of Division Three, in the Conference Trophy preliminary round tomorrow (2.30pm).

Prop Johnny Dawson will return for the Division One side and Darrell Forster and Brad Gill could be available, but Ben Tatterson is an injury doubt.

Oulton Raiders are at home to Rochdale Mayfield in the same competition, but East Leeds, Milford Marlins and Stanningley all have a bye.