Amateur RL: Misfiring Easts looking for another lift from hot-shot ‘young guns’

EAST LEEDS have high hopes for young prospects Roy Railton and Zack Freer.

Railton – a second-rower – and prop Freer, who has returned to the club after a spell with Castleford Tigers, were outstanding in last week’s defeat at Bradford Dudley Hill and have retained their place for tomorrow’s home clash with Thornhill Trojans in National Conference Division Two. Easts have injury doubts over Lee Fisher and Luke Tomlinson.

In the same division, Oulton Raiders visit Salford City Roosters. Milford Marlins will be without Steve Bacon, Luke Jessop and Martin Loveridge for the visit of Normanton Knights in Division One.

Andy Barker, Elliot Watmough, Kieran Webster and Richard Hulme remain on the injury list.

Influential half-back Zak Snelgrove is back in contention and Ross Hammill, Harry Gilfillan and Jake Payne could be called up after playing well in the reserves.

Hunslet Warriors will take a weakened team to neighbours Hunslet Club Parkside. Johnny Dawson, Darrell Forster, Liam Brown and Scott Malpas have work commitments and Micky Lyons, Craig Smith and James Dawson are also unavailable, but stalwart Mark Cunningham will return to the side.

Stanningley are at home to Gateshead Storm in Division Three.