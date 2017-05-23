Amateur RL: Kent’s at the sharp end for Stanningley

STANNINGLEY TROUNCED visitors Elland 60-0 in National Conference Three, with Tom Sharp scoring a hat-trick of tries and Tom Kent crossing twice.

Other try scorers were Jack Smith, Will Hickson, Ben Selby, Luke Townend, Ben Pulleyn and man of the match Lewis Jones. Niall Murphy added eight goals.

In Division One Hunslet Warriors slumped to a 38-6 defeat at home to Shaw Cross Sharks. Liam Brown scored their only try, converted by Liam Gaunt. Shaw Cross’ try scorers were Ross Roebuck, Nathan Smith, Greg Wilby (2), Tom Rogers, Joe Halloran and Aiden Scully and Casey Johnson added five goals.

Steve Bacon scored two tries and Ryan Oxtoby crossed and kicked three goals as Milford Marlins saw off Blackbrook 26-12. Other try scorers were Matt Brocksom and Dwayne Barker.

Hunslet Club Parkside won 27-10 at Hull Dockers, after leading 21-0 at the break through a Kieran Murphy brace, a try and two goals by Jamie Fields, an Omar Al-Rawi touchdown and a Danny Rowse drop goal. Ben Shulver crossed on 65 minutes and Fields improved.

Joss Ratcliffe’s late try earned Thornhill Trojans a remarkable 14-12 win at Oulton Raiders in Division Two. Trojans had Jake Wilson sin-binned twice, along with Sam Ratcliffe and Luke Carter and Raiders’ Blake Broadbent. Liam Morley and Will Poching also touched down and George Woodcock kicked a goal. Josh Lancaster and Matty Stableford were Raiders’ try scorers, Kieran Walpole converting both.

East Leeds hit back from 8-0 down to win 20-12 at Drighlington, thanks to two tries by Nathan Conroy and a try and four goals from Jack Forsell. Steve McIntyre and Danny Sanderson were Drighlington’s try scorers and Michael Sanderson added two goals.