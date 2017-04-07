Amateur RL: First start for East Leeds is music to the on-song Carroll’s ears

HOOKER/HALF-BACK Jack Carroll will celebrate his 18th birthday tomorrow by making his first start for East Leeds.

Carroll has been called into Easts’ 13 to face visitors Wigan St Jude’s in National Conference Division Two after an impressive try-scoring performance off the bench last week.

Luke Tomlinson is a doubt due to an elbow injury and Rhys Kilbride has work commitments, but Dave Nurse could return after illness.

Oulton Raiders are away to Bradford Dudley Hill.

In Division One, Milford Marlins’ defence will be tested at home to a Lock Lane team who have scored 114 points in their past two games.

Dwayne Barker, Josh Parle, Regan Cooper, Chris Bowler and Tom Whitehead could all return for Milford, but Steve Bacon and Sam Wilson are unavailable.

Harry Gilfillan, who scored two tries for the second team last weekend, is pushing for a call-up, alongside Scott Watson.

Hunslet Warriors, who are third, one place above Milford, welcome back forwards Lloyd Templeton and Brad Gill and centre Phil Lythe for tomorrow’s visit of York Acorn.

Fifth-placed Hunslet Club Parkside visit Blackbrook.

Stanningley have made an encouraging start in Division Three, winning three of their opening five games.

They are at home to Eastmoor Dragons tomorrow.

Fixtures are due to kick-off at 2.30pm.