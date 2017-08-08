Amateur RL: Conroy sees red as East Leeds beaten at St Judes

EAST LEEDS had Nathan Conroy controversially sent-off in a 38-16 defeat at Wigan St Judes in National Conference Division Two.
Try scorers for Easts – who lost James Forsell with a dislocated shoulder – were Tim Norfolk, Jason Priestley and Jack Norfolk.
Conroy and Priestley kicked a goal each.
Kieron Walpole scored two tries and kicked 10 goals from as many attempts in leaders Oulton Raiders’ 60-22 home win over Millom.
Dom Flanagan and Jerome Malcolm both crossed twice and other try scorers were Adrian Holdsworth, Harry Grayson, Clayton Stott and Matthew Stableford.
Second-placed Hunslet Club Parkside avenged their only league defeat with a 20-18 win at Normanton Knights in Division One, despite having coach Martin Rowse sent-off for alleged foul and abusive language towards the referee.
Jamie Fields scored a try and two goals and Ben Shulver, Michael Waite and Craig McShane also crossed for Parkside, who trailed 18-6 at one stage.
Harry Gilfillan scored Milford Marlins’ consolation try in a 32-4 defeat at leaders Huddersfield Underbank.
Hunslet Warriors dropped into the relegation zone after losing 28-24 to visitors Hull Dockers.
Luke Naughton and Dave Norton both bagged a brace for Warriors, who led 10-0 early on. Elliot Miller also crossed and Daryl Gaunt landed two conversions. Warriors’ Connor Jordan needed hospital treatment to a suspected broken hand.
Stanningley were beaten 34-16 at Eastmoor in Division Three.
Try scorers were Niall Murphy, Joe Brier and Liam Copland, who added two goals.
