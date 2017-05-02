Amateur RL: Bravo helps Warriors defeat Moor in Trophy

HUNSLET WARRIORS were pushed hard by lower league Dewsbury Moor before a 28-16 victory took them into the first round of the National Conference Trophy.

Caldon Bravo was the Division One side’s man of the match and Luke Rayner and Gareth Croft also had big games in the preliminary round tie.

All three were among the try scorers. Liam Brown touched down twice and Gary McClelland added four goals.

Jacob Flathers scored a try and two goals for Moor and James Eatherley and Aiden Ineson also crossed.

Division Two team Oulton Raiders created an upset with a 25-24 victory over holders and top-flight visitors Rochdale Mayfield.

Danny Macintosh kicked the decisive drop goal nine minutes from time, seconds after Kieran Walpole’s penalty – his fourth goal of the game – had levelled the scores.

Zac Schofield, Dom Flanagan, Macintosh and Andy Williamson were Raiders’ try scorers.

Hunslet Club Parkside will face Fryston Warriors in the BARLA National Cup final.

Craig McShane scored two tries and Michael Waite, Jamie Fields and Ryan Campbell also crossed in a 28-8 semi-final win over Orrell St James.

Fields kicked three goals and Danny Rowse added one.

Pennine League leaders and Yorkshire Cup champions Fryston Warriors ended Thornhill Trojans’ reign as holders with a 24-8 victory in the other semi-final.

Paul Handforth, Andy Matthews, Wayne McHugh, James Cryer and Jack Lee scored Warriors’ tries and Aaron Dobek and McHugh each added a goal.

Try scorers for Trojans, who had Scott Dyson sent-off in the first half, were Sam Ratcliffe and Jake Wilson.