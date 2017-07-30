Leeds diving champion helps others face their fears

Olympic gold medallist Chris Mears has hosted a challenge event in Leeds to encourage people to face their fears - and a 10m high diving board.

The diving champion, who took gold in 2016, was joined by a group of volunteers on Saturday, each facing their own challenges, in a project to work through the psychology of fear.

Olympic Diving Gold Medalist Chris Mears is pictured on the 10 metre board at the John Charles Centre, Leeds. as part of the Chase Your Dream..29th July 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The aim was to encourage them to follow their dreams by demonstrating how easy it is to overcome their fears.

City of Leeds diver Chris, told in 2009 he had a five per cent chance of surviving a ruptured spleen, had worked his way through a demanding physical regime to secure a medal in Rio.

Sharing his story as part of Bridgestone’s Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign, he helped a team of 10 participants face the challenge at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds.

“My road to recovery was long and challenging but I was determined and focused to achieve my dream and I did with a fighting spirit,” he said.

“It’s a long way to the top of the 10m diving tower but having the right attitude and spirit lets you overcome obstacles in life to reach your end goal; like jumping off the tower!

“It was great to share this with the group today to help them understand that they can chase their dreams, no matter what.”

As part of the challenge, there were performance psychologists on hand to talk through mental preparation.

This grassroots event is the first of a series this year to be hosted as part of Bridgestone UK’s Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign. Decathlon legend Daley Thompson and leading British golfer Charley Hull join Chris as ambassadors in the UK.