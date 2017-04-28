Leeds driver Wilkinson revelling in cut and thrust of Ginetta GT5

Ollie Wilkinson, a young Yorkshireman racing with a top Yorkshire motorsport team, continues his first full season of competition this weekend as the Ginetta GT5 Challenge heads to Rockingham on the British GT support bill.

The 20-year-old from Leeds heads to the Northamptonshire circuit for only his second race event of the year following a superb season debut at Oulton Park, Cheshire, two weeks ago.

Driving with reigning British GT4 championship-winning team, Optimum Motorsport, Wilkinson set a dominant first career pole position, heading the field by some 1.1 seconds in only his second race qualifying attempt.

The rookie turned his qualifying form into a pair of strong fifth-placed finishes to lie fourth in the title standings, among a 26-strong grid of vastly more experienced drivers.

Wilkinson said: “With a convincing pole position and two fifth places, Oulton Park was the dream start to my motor racing career and a huge confidence boost.

“Prior to the first rounds, I had no idea how I’d shape up against my rivals and it’s encouraging to see our outright pace is strong. This is my foundation year so I’m learning and developing my racecraft with every racing lap, but I’ll been trying hard and hoping for some more top six results at Rockingham this weekend.”

Leeds United fan Wilkinson is sponsored by, IntechnologyWiFi and My Possible Self.