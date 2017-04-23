London Marathon: Incredible stats from one of the world's biggest sporting events

Here are some facts and figures about this year's Virgin Money London Marathon:
12 - Runners competing who have run in every race since the London Marathon began in 1981
12 - Victories by Kenyan male runners, making it the most successful country in the men's elite race
16 - MPs competing in the race, the highest number ever to take part
18 - Age of the youngest runner, Bronte Randle-Bissell, who is competing just three days after her birthday
21.7 -The temperature in Celsius on the hottest London Marathon day (2007)
23 - Water stations, one every mile from mile three
26.2 - Miles making up the course
28 - Members of the clergy who successfully applied for the race, though not all will necessarily have registered to compete
40 - Lorries carrying runners' kit
45 - Ambulances
83 - Age of the oldest runner, Kenneth Jones, who has competed in every London Marathon to date
84 - Pubs on or near the course
196 - Countries where the race will be broadcast
200 - Bottles of baby oil for treating cramp
300 - Stretchers for injured runners
400 - Urinal bays at the start line
730 - Ice packs for sprains and strains
1,189 - Signs lining the length of the course
5,000 - Rubbish bags filled after the race
7,000 - Marshals on duty
40,000 - Medals for finishers of the main race to be presented with as they cross the line
253,930 - Applicants for this year's race, a record for the London Marathon
750,000 - Estimated number of spectators cheering on the runners