Knight Family headline LPW wrestling show in Leeds

The Knight Family, related to WWE star Paige, will be among the guests for Leeds Pro Wrestling’s ‘High Voltage’ show which is being staged at St Chad’s Parish Centre on Otley Road on Saturday, September 2.

Among the stars taking part will be LPW champion Bash, women’s champion Shax and the Knight brothers, Zak and Roy.

A night of pro wrestling is coming to Leeds

Bouts can last for up to 25 minutes, with three different tournaments (heavyweight championship, cruiserweight challenge cup and the women’s championship) taking centre stage.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults or £5 for kids under 12. A family ticket (2 kids and 2 adults) is £25. Meet and Greet is at 5pm, priced £10.

Doors open at 7pm with the first bell at 7.30pm.

For tickets call 07591 759894.

You can also visit the Leeds Pro Wrestling Facebook page at https://en-gb.facebook.com/Leeds-Professional-Wrestling-162055303944809/