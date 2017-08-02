Turf Talk: Winter’s aiming to freeze out eight Goodwood rivals in hunt for fourth straight Group One win

Winter will face eight rivals as she bids to win a fourth successive Group One in tomorrow’s Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Since suffering defeat on her first run for Aidan O’Brien in the spring, the daughter of Galileo has won the English and Irish 1000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Frankie Dettori will pilot So Mi Dar, above, in preference to Shutter Speed. PIC: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

She steps up to a mile and a quarter for the first time on the Sussex Downs and is joined by stablemate Hydrangea.

John Gosden fields two top-class fillies in opposition. The lightly-raced So Mi Dar, who will be making her seasonal debut after a couple of minor setbacks, is joined by stablemate Shutter Speed, who was last seen finishing fourth in the French Oaks.

Having agonised over the decision, Frankie Dettori has plumped for the year older So Mi Dar, allowing Pat Smullen to come in for the ride on Shutter Speed.

There are four other Group One winners in the field, too, in a contest which could lay claim to being one of the races of the season.

Shutter Speed, ridden by Frankie Dettori, right, will be ridden by Pat Smullen after Dettori plumped for So Mi Dar. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Charlie Appleby runs two of those, Wuheida and Sobetsu, who both won at the highest level in France. James Doyle rides Sobetsu, with William Buick on Wuheida.

Speaking ahead of what is another leg of the Qipco British Champions Series, Buick said: “Wuheida’s stepping up to a mile and a quarter, which Charlie has always felt she will benefit from. She ran very well in the Falmouth and was entitled to improve for the race, which she has done.

“She ran into a match-fit filly in Roly Poly and she was a good second, we were very happy with that. She just got a bit tired. We were second best on the day, but hopefully she will come on for it, probably more than anything else in the race.”

Roger Varian’s Nezwaah won the Pretty Polly Stakes in Ireland last time out, while Sir Michael Stoute runs Breeders’ Cup winner Queen’s Trust, second to Minding in this race 12 months ago.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Addeybb, 2.25 Endless Time (treble), 3.00 U S Navy Flag, 3.35 WINTER (NAP), 4.10 Billesdon Brook, 4.45 Magical (next best), 5.20 Evergate.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.10 Mother Of Dragons, 2.45 Island Drive, 3.20 Glenn Coco, 3.55 Prosecution, 4.30 Katebird, 5.05 Rainbow Orse (treble), 5.40 Oxford Blue.

STRATFORD: 1.30 Sage Monkey, 2.00 Dove Mountain, 2.35 Shining Romeo, 3.10 Cuirassier Dempire, 3.45 Classic Jewel, 4.20 Thahab Ifraj, 4.55 Spin Point.

EPSOM: 5.50 Gold Merlion, 6.25 Ya Jammeel, 6.55 Doublet, 7.30 Andalusite, 8.00 Seduce Me, 8.30 Golden Guest.