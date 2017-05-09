Turf Talk: Who Dares Wins has firepower to make a rousing return to the Flat at Chester

Who Dares Wins can make a rousing return to Flat racing by winning the 188Bet Chester Cup.

Alan King’s stayer has been kept busy over hurdles during the winter, and even ended up finishing third in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

Tom Marquand

But connections now go chasing the big bucks in the flagship race of the May meeting on the Roodee – and it looks a ploy that could have been executed to perfection.

Who Dares Wins should be pretty fit from the jumps and races at Chester off a nice weight. He also has the assistance of Tom Marquand, who rarely lets anyone down.

The son of Jeremy was shrewdly campaigned by King last season, so much so that he only had three outings on the level – the most compelling of which came at this track in July.

Sent off a 6-1 chance for a strong handicap over a mile and a half, the five-year-old gelding had the time of his life on the Roodee, skilfully handling the track’s capricious streak to account for Against The Odds by five lengths. There is a strong suspicion this has been the plan ever since that day last July, while the prospect of fast ground will hold terrors as he has twice won when the going has been good to firm.

Nicely drawn in stall seven, a big run is expected.

It seems folly to even contemplate opposing Aidan O’Brien at the moment, such was his overwhelming domination on Guineas weekend at Newmarket.

To that end, Alluringly ought to get the job done in the Group Three Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks.

One of five initial entries made by O’Brien, this Fastnet Rock filly did not show a great deal as a juvenile, but she certainly looked the part upon her return to the fray in a nine-furlong maiden at Tipperary in April.

Alluringly smashed up a fair field by nearly five lengths and upwards and finished off her race so sweetly that it is hard not to see her getting this longer trip.

O’Brien has also won this race for the last two years.

TURF TALK TIPS

BATH: 5.35 Fabric, 6.05 Captain Ryan, 6.35 Fair Cop, 7.05 Caledonia Laird, 7.35 Glens Wobbly, 8.05 Celestation, 8.35 The Big Lad.

CHELMSFORD: 5.55 Haldaw, 6.25 Highly Sprung, 6.55 Pepita, 7.25 That Is The Spirit, 7.55 St Michel, 8.25 Total Star, 8.55 Kasperenko.

CHESTER: 1.50 Emilia James, 2.25 Alluringly (next best), 3.00 Majestic Hero, 3.35 WHO DARES WINS (NAP), 4.05 Stradivarius, 4.35 Bristol Missile, 5.05 Gin In The Inn.

KELSO: 2.15 Nicki’s Nipper, 2.45 Full Shift, 3.20 North Hill, 3.55 Rocknrollrambo, 4.25 Suprise Vendor, 4.55 Things Change, 5.25 Rockalzaro.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.05 Brillare Momento, 2.35 Master Jake, 3.10 Amour De Nuit, 3.45 Ballybolley, 4.15 Changing The Guard, 4.45 The Gipper, 5.15 Thundering Home.