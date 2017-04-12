Turf Talk: Two-from-two Syphax confirmed for inaugural 32Red Burradon at Newcastle

HAMBLETON trainer Kevin Ryan has confirmed that his Acomb Stakes winner Syphax will return to action in the inaugural 32Red Burradon Conditions Stakes at Newcastle.

The one-mile race, which carries £100,000 in prize money, could also see William Haggas’ Champagne Stakes winner Rivet and Andrew Balding’s Criterium International runner-up South Seas reappear.

Syphax was bought by Godolphin after winning the York Group Three and Ryan is hoping to head back to the Knavesmire for the Dante Stakes in May.

“We’re very privileged to be training for them (Godolphin),” said Ryan.

“He’s two from two and we’re looking forward to this year with him. He’ll start off at Newcastle on Good Friday and the idea is to go to the Dante with him, but I’d like to get a run into him before that. He’s wintered very well, strengthened up and we’re really looking forward to him.”

n Charbel is set to be given the remainder of the season off following his disappointing display at Aintree last Saturday.

The Kim Bailey-trained six-year-old looked set to give the brilliant Altior a run for his money when tipping up two fences from the finish in the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham last month. He was a hot favourite to gain compensation in the Maghull Novices’ Chase on Merseyside, but failed to recover from a bad mistake and finished well-beaten in third. Charbel holds an entry in the Ryanair Novice Chase at Punchestown later this month, but will instead head for a summer break.

“He came back very stiff behind as he banged a hind joint when he made that mistake,” said Bailey.

“I think maybe the atmosphere got to him a little bit as he was jumping a little bit cautiously. You can’t make mistakes in a race like that and get away with it. The mistake he made would have stopped anything. I don’t think he’ll run again this season.”

SOBOT’S SELECTOINS

CHELMSFORD: 2.10 Ted’s Brother, 2.40 Secret Lightning, 3.10 Piaffe (next best), 3.40 ROCKSPIRIT (NAP), 4.10 Hannington, 4.40 Mighty Zip, 5.10 Prosper.

TOWCESTER: 2.20 Regal Gait, 2.50 Bally Lagan, 3.20 Comely, 3.50 Movie Legend, 4.20 Solighoster, 4.50 How’s Vienna, 5.20 Project Mars.

WETHERBY: 2.00 Lord Topper, 2.30 Copt Hill, 3.00 Nine Altars, 3.30 Deserter, 4.00 Purcell’s Bridge, 4.30 Lough Derg Famer, 5.00 William Money.