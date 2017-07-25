Turf Talk: Trainer John Gosden eyes ‘King George’ for dual Oaks winner Enable

John Gosden sounds positive about the likelihood of dual Oaks winner Enable running in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The top-class filly has been left in the midsummer highlight at the five-day declaration stage, with the Clarehaven handler due to make a final decision on Wednesday after he speaks to owner Khalid Abdullah.

Enable trainer John Gosden.

It had looked likely that Enable would head to the Yorkshire Oaks after her stroll in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

But in what would be a huge boost for the King George, she could now tackle older horses for the first time in her career.

Gosden said: “She’s been left in the race and the final decision will be made on Wednesday when I discuss matters with the owner.

“Frankie (Dettori) got a great feel off her at the Curragh and was pretty excited talking about her afterwards coming home on the plane. He (Dettori) has to shed some weight himself if we are going to do this but I’ve got to make it clear I need to talk to the owner.”

Gosden will also run Jack Hobbs, who disappointed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, having previously won the Dubai Sheema Classic in such style.

The Gosden pair, and likely pacemaker and stablemate Maverick Wave, are among 16 remaining contenders and joined by the Aidan O’Brien-trained brothers, last year’s winner Highland Reel and Hardwicke hero Idaho. O’Brien has also left in Johannes Vermeer and US Army Ranger.

Charlie Appleby has confirmed Hawkbill and Frontiersman while David Simcock is another with two possibles in Algometer and Desert Encounter.

Eclipse winner Ulysses will aim to give Sir Michael Stoute a record sixth triumph while Dante one-two Permian and Benbatl are both in the mix – as are My Dream Boat and Argentinian challenger Sixties Song.

