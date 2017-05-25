Turf Talk: Time for Raheen House to party in the Cocked Hat Stakes spotlight

Raheen House has some excellent bits of form in the book and he can enjoy his own moment in the spotlight by winning the EBF Stallions Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood.

This one-mile-three-furlong contest has served as a Derby trial in days gone by and while Raheen House has no Epsom pretensions, victory here could put him firmly in the mix for next month’s Ascot Derby – otherwise known at the King Edward VII Stakes.

Raheen House took three attempts to get off the mark last term, but his eventual York victory in October was deemed enough by Brian Meehan to warrant a swift step up to Group One level in the Racing Post Trophy.

The Sea The Stars colt ran well enough in fourth, defying his 16-1 tag to be beaten just over two lengths by Rivet and that run was certainly no fluke judged on his reappearance effort.

Pitched in against Shutter Speed in conditions company at Newbury last month, he had to concede 5lb to both the winner, who has since gone on to land the Musidora, and the third, Enable, who claimed the Cheshire Oaks in style subsequently.

With both fillies on the Classic trial, the merit of Raheen House’s form is there for all to see and it will be disappointing if he cannot step up on that, with a switch up in trip also appearing sure to suit.

Queen Of Time kicked off her campaign with victory on the Sussex Downs at the start of the month and she can go in again in the Brenda Hamilton Fillies’ Handicap.

She had just three juvenile outings and although she failed to hit the target on any of those occasions, her second place behind Cashla Bay at Newmarket on her final run certainly showed more than a glimpse of promise.

Queen Of Time then picked up where she left off at Goodwood on her return, overcoming a tardy start to win by a comfortable length and a quarter.

TURF TALK TIPS

BATH: 1.40 Go Amber Go, 2.10 One Minute, 2.45 Fab, 3.20 Waves, 3.55 Bin Daahir, 4.30 Petrify, 5.05 Prendergast Hill, 5.35 Hot Mustard.

GOODWOOD: 2.00 Mother Of Dragons, 2.35 War Whisper, 3.10 Queen Of Time, 3.45 RAHEEN HOUSE (NAP), 4.20 Melodic Motion, 4.55 Mazzini, 5.25 Jashma.

HAYDOCK: 2.20 Satish, 2.55 Dichato, 3.30 Dalton, 4.05 Smart Together, 4.40 Excel Again, 5.10 Critical Thinking, 5.40 Atty Persse (next best).

MUSSELBURGH: 6.40 Star Ascending, 7.10 Cheerfilly, 7.40 Storm Cry, 8.10 Purple Rock, 8.40 Rey Loopy, 9.10 Amy Blair.

PONTEFRACT: 6.30 Whitkirk, 7.00 Western Prince, 7.30 Jasi, 8.00 Black Grass, 8.30 Livella Fella, 9.00 Romanticism.

WORCESTER: 5.50 Rye Cross, 6.20 Mr Mix, 6.50 Ozzy Thomas, 7.20 Chatelier, 7.50 Follow The Bear, 8.20 Dangerous Games, 8.50 Princess Fleur.