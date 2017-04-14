Turf Talk: Time for Aljazzi to bloom in Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes

Aljazzi has a couple of decent early-season entries and if she is to prove competitive in such events, she really should be putting up a good show in the Watch Racing UK On Sky 432 Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton.

There is plenty of action on Easter Saturday but this Listed contest represents the pick in terms of class, and class is something Aljazzi certainly seems to have judged on her efforts last term. The four-year-old won on her only juvenile start and, after finishing fourth in the Fred Darling at Chelmsford last spring, Marco Botti felt his filly deserved at crack at Classic company.

Ultimately she was found lacking in the 1000 Guineas but her neck verdict in a Haydock Listed heat last August shows she is certainly capable at this level and a subsequent fourth in an Irish Group Three suggests there could be a bit more in the locker.

Her final outing of 2016 was disappointing, but she can be forgiven as it was relatively late in the campaign and she had perhaps gone past her best for the year. Given Aljazzi already has black type to her name, it is interesting connections have chosen to persist with her when they could easily have sent her to stud, so perhaps the hint should be taken.

Jacob Cats has hit a purple patch this month and can bring up a quickfire hat-trick in the Flat Is Back On Racing UK Queen’s Prize Handicap. William Knight’s charge made his 2017 debut at this track on April 1 and wasted little time in getting a win on the board, powering home by the best part of three lengths before defying a 6lb rise to double up just four days later.

He now takes his chance again 10 days on from that verdict and while he races off 93 here, the extra 2lb from last time may not be enough to shackle him.

Isharah has been plying his trade to good effect over the winter and can make his fitness edge tell in the totepool Queen’s Cup Handicap at Musselburgh.

TURF TALK TIPS

BRIGHTON: 4.35 Secret Strategy, 5.05 Roundabout Magic, 5.35 Tafaakhor, 6.05 Boycie, 6.35 Tommys Geal, 7.05 Orithia, 7.35 Beau Mistral.

CARLISLE: 1.45 Count Meribel, 2.15 Burtons Well, 2.50 Heaven Scent, 3.25 Lord Ballim, 4.00 Askamore Darsi, 4.30 Treat Yourself, 5.00 The Vocalist.

HAYDOCK: 2.05 Gold Opera, 2.40 Shanroe Santos, 3.15 Limited Reserve, 3.50 Poppy Kay, 4.20 City Supreme, 4.55 Two Smokin Barrels, 5.30 Global Dream.

KEMPTON: 2.00 Plunger, 2.35 Southern Belle, 3.10 Fast Track, 3.45 ALJAZZI (NAP), 4.15 Sibilance, 4.50 Omeros, 5.25 Jacob Cats.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.50 Mishaal, 2.25 Monsieur Joe, 3.00 Rashford’s Double, 3.35 Isharah (next best), 4.05 Rockin Fella, 4.40 War Of Succession, 5.10 Rock Canyon.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.55 Courtinthemiddle, 2.30 Tangley, 3.05 Drumlee Sunset, 3.40 Celestial Path, 4.10 Lakeshore Lady, 4.45 Arthur Burrell, 5.15 It’s A Steal.

STRATFORD: 5.20 Benechenko, 5.50 Ginger Fizz, 6.20 How’s Vienna, 6.50 Astrum, 7.20 Shintori, 7.50 Act Now.