Turf Talk: Syphax set for ‘Derby test’ in Dante at York

Syphax remains on course to test his Derby credentials in the Betfred Dante Stakes at York on May 18.

The three-year-old landed the Acomb Stakes on the Knavesmire last summer, a victory which prompted Godolphin to secure his services.

Brando (nearside) winning the Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes during The bet365 Craven Meeting at Newmarket last month. PIC: Adam Davy/PA Wire

He suffered his first defeat when beaten into second place by Richard Fahey’s Forest Ranger in the 32Red Burradon Conditions Stakes at Newcastle on Good Friday, but Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan is confident that seasonal reappearance will not be lost on his exciting youngster.

He said: “He’s in great form and I couldn’t be happier with him. I was delighted with him at Newcastle, and for being allowed to run him, and that should have brought him on a good bit. He’ll head straight to York now.”

Another Ryan inmate bound for the Dante meeting is high-class sprinter Brando. Last year’s Ayr Gold Cup hero got the new campaign off to a flying start with victory in last month’s Abernant Stakes at Newmarket.

“We were delighted with him at Newmarket and he’s come out of it grand,” the trainer added. “All being well, the Duke of York (May 17) is next.”

n Caravaggio remains on course for a possible tilt at the French 2000 Guineas on Sunday week.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt won each of his four starts as a juvenile including commanding victories in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The son of Scat Daddy was on Monday taken out of Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, but could still get his shot at Classic glory in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Deauville.

O’Brien said: “We always had our eye on the French race with him. He’s going to do plenty this week and then we’ll see how we are going. We know that he can go sprinting anytime.”

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

LINGFIELD: 2.10 Fastar, 2.40 Flowers On Venus, 3.10 Author’s Dream, 3.40 Synodic, 4.10 Family Fortunes (next best), 4.40 Wild Dancer, 5.10 Attain.

MUSSELBURGH: 6.10 Eternalist, 6.40 Bonnie Gals, 7.10 Dark Crystal, 7.40 Sebastian’s Wish, 8.10 Royal Brave, 8.40 Tanawar.

REDCAR: 2.00 Society’s Dream, 2.30 CLASSICAL TIMES (NAP), 3.00 Wonder Of Dubai, 3.30 Cabal, 4.00 Ronnie The Rooster, 4.30 Sakhee’s Return, 5.00 A Bit Of Ginger.

SEDGEFIELD: 5.30 Somewhere To Be, 6.00 Nine Altars, 6.30 Four Mile Beach, 7.00 Jaunty Inflight, 7.30 Exotic Friend, 8.00 Martha’s Benefit, 8.30 Brecon Hill.

TOWCESTER: 2.20 Azzuri, 2.50 Ozzy Thomas, 3.20 Sulamani The Late, 3.50 Adarenna, 4.20 Askamore Darsi, 4.50 Mr Jim, 5.25 Oneofthesenights.