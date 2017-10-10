Turf Talk: Ship Of The Fen can navigate his way to first win in Nottingham handicap

Ship Of The Fen can finally get off the mark for Martyn Meade as he switches to handicap company at Nottingham.

The Champs Elysees colt has drawn a blank in three starts to date, but his efforts in novice and maiden heats have at least demonstrated a modicum of promise.

The form of his initial third has not worked out brilliantly while his subsequent Sandown fifth appears to be nothing special, but there was much to like about his runner-up spot at Goodwood last time out. Beaten five lengths by Showroom that day, Ship Of The Fen could not make up the ground he conceded early on against what seemed to be a pretty smart front-running winner.

Ship Of The Fen was staying on all the way, so an extra furlong in the Breeders Backing Racing EBF Nursery Handicap should suit while an initial mark of 75 could prove quite generous on the handicapper’s behalf.

Rosarno has been dropping through the ratings this term but he can arrest his decline in the first division of the 32Redsport.com Handicap.

Rated 83 at the start of the year, Rosarno has been well below par on each of his five runs, with a fourth place at Sandown in June the best he has mustered. However, Rosarno has shown a preference for cut in the ground and he came good around this time last year, so perhaps he just thrives in the autumn air. A step down in both class and distance adds to his appeal.

Sevenna Star looks the one to follow in the EBF Stallions Oath Restricted Maiden Stakes after finishing a fair second on his racecourse bow at Sandown last month.

Blue De Vega definitely merits a second glance as he makes his debut for Robert Cowell in the ebfstallions.com Conditions Stakes at Kempton. Formerly trained by Michael O’Callaghan in Ireland, Blue De Vega shaped as a possible top-notcher during his juvenile days, winning the Group Three Killavullan Stakes on his final two-year-old start.

His Classic campaign began in similar vein, finishing second to Awtaad in a Listed heat before going on to be third behind that same horse in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

However, he failed to really kick on from there and after finishing last of six runners behind Gordon Lord Byron in a Curragh Group Two in May, Blue De Vega made the switch across the Irish Sea.

It remains to be seen whether this Lope De Vega colt can really make an impact over sprint distances, but he tackles six furlongs on this occasion and is certainly favoured at the weights, even if he is returning from a break.

Ennjaaz was a narrow winner at Chelmsford last time but now his confidence is riding high, he can hit the mark again in the 32Red On The App Store Handicap.

TURF TALK TIPS

KEMPTON: 5.20 Binky Blue, 5.55 Laieth, 6.25 Multicultural, 6.55 Wine List, 7.25 Ennjaaz, 7.55 Blue De Vega (next best), 8.25 Evening Starlight, 8.55 Prince Jai.

LUDLOW: 1.55 High Wells, 2.25 Secret Door, 3.00 Westerner Point, 3.30 Silver Quay, 4.00 Space Oddity, 4.35 Alary, 5.10 Fine Ark.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.45 Knighted, 2.15 Wear It Well, 2.50 Sevenna Star, 3.20 SHIP OF THE FEN (NAP), 3.50 Rosarno (treble), 4.20 William Booth, 4.55 Hadeeqa, 5.25 Dubaitwentytwenty.

TOWCESTER: 2.05 Ebonys Encore, 2.40 Full, 3.10 Amanto, 3.40 Indian Reel, 4.10 Copperfacejack, 4.45 Seddon.