Turf Talk: Roundabout Magic could leave rivals reeling at Lingfield

Roundabout Magic should have a whale of a time back over five furlongs when he reports for duty at Lingfield.

Simon Dow’s three-year-old colt was a pleasing winner over this course and distance in November, when he broke his maiden at the 10th attempt with a convincing defeat of Gracious Tom.

He then returned to the Surrey circuit for a six-furlong handicap, before which he was the subject of a sizeable gamble.

But the writing for his many supporters was probably on the wall a long way from home as Roundabout Magic pulled way too hard under John Egan, for whom he could finish only fifth of six runners. That was a significantly stronger race than this, though, so it is interesting to see the shrewd Dow dip back down into class six company with the son of Zebedee.

The diminutive Roundabout Magic should also be happier than last time by reverting to the minimum trip, while Hector Crouch’s 3lb claim comes in very handy indeed.

Any market move should be seized upon in the 32Red Casino Handicap.

Geraldine was unfortunate on her last spin, but she can redress the balance in the opening seven-furlong handicap.

The Stuart Williams-trained filly has been in fine spirits of late, as evidenced by a no-nonsense victory at Wolverhampton in November. She returned to Dunstall Park a week and a half ago, but could not quite nail a double as she came home third of eight runners.

Context is required, however, as she encountered pretty rough traffic issues inside the final furlong, after which she stayed on again behind the useful-looking duo of Sky Ballerina and Seaview.

Geraldine runs at Lingfield off the same mark of 63 and, granted a shade more fortune, must have every chance of claiming a third victory from her last five starts.

TURF TALK TIPS

CHEPSTOW: 1.40 Testify, 2.10 Flintham, 2.45 Shaama Grise (next best), 3.20 Brownville, 3.50 Earlshill, 4.25 Gardiners Hill.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Geraldine, 1.30 ROUNDABOUT MAGIC (NAP), 2.00 Oratorio’s Joy, 2.35 Bosham, 3.10 Hamish McGonagain, 3.40 Keswick.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.50 Captain Mowbray, 1.20 Mahler Lad, 1.50 Appy Days, 2.25 Spiculas, 3.00 Chain Of Beacons, 3.30 Touch Of Steel, 4.05 The Linksman.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Alkashaaf, 6.15 Temple Road, 6.45 Fast Landing, 7.15 Keene’s Pointe, 7.45 Paper Faces, 8.15 Royal Blessing.