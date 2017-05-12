Turf Talk: Qemah should star on seasonal bow

Qemah should be the star of the show at Lingfield as she makes her seasonal bow in the Betfred ‘Supports Jack Berry House’ Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes.

Trainer Jean-Claude Rouget has already set his sights on a return to Royal Ascot, where Qemah recorded one of two Group One victories in last year’s Coronation Stakes.

That verdict was certainly no flash in the pan either as the daughter of Danehill Dancer had already placed at the highest level as a juvenile and followed home the top-class La Cressonniere when third in the French Guineas last May.

Conditions were on the easy side at Ascot, but Qemah showed she does not have to have cut when following up on good ground in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville before eventually coming unstuck on her final outing of the year when third in the Matron at Leopardstown.

Slowly away and a bit too keen that day, Qemah never looked like winning, but that race came at the end of long season and she can be forgiven a minor slip.

Rouget will obviously not have his charge fully keyed up for this, but even accounting for that and the fact she is dropping back to seven furlongs, Qemah has upwards of 8lb in hand on each of her rivals and should not be beaten.

Sir John Lavery is another likely to be a short price as he bids to book his Epsom ticket in the Betfred Derby Trial.

He appeared to be in a different league to his rivals when winning by seven lengths at Gowran last October on what was just his second start.

Hailing from the family of Hawk Wing, he is an obvious choice for this race.

Camerone might not have such clear-cut claims in the Betfred Mobile Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes but it is always dangerous to ignore a Ralph Beckett-trained runner in this race.

Beckett seems to favour this event with his true Oaks contenders.

TURF TALK TIPS

ASCOT: 2.15 Mornington, 2.50 UAE Prince, 3.25 Aristocratic, 4.00 Fastnet Tempest, 4.35 Aqabah, 5.10 Vroom.

HAYDOCK: 2.00 Runswick Royal, 2.35 Monjeni, 3.10 Multiculture, 3.45 Mutamaded, 4.20 Aeolus, 4.55 Innocent Girl, 5.25 Reachforthestars, 5.55 Mont Royale.

HEXHAM: 1.45 Hint Of Grey, 2.20 Left Back, 2.55 Vodka Wells, 3.30 Gran Paradiso, 4.05 Bourne, 4.40 Mahler Lad, 5.15 Fencote Belle.

LINGFIELD: 1.55 CAMERONE (NAP), 2.30 Sir John Lavery, 3.05 Embankment, 3.40 Qemah (next best), 4.15 Takatul, 4.50 Jersey Breeze, 5.20 May Sky.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.05 Primadonia, 2.40 Major Valentine, 3.15 Masterson, 3.50 Imtiyaaz, 4.25 Panko, 5.00 Getgo, 5.35 Sheer Intensity.

THIRSK: 5.45 Roaring Rory, 6.15 Thornaby Princess, 6.45 Peterhouse, 7.15 Sparkalot, 7.45 Ocelot, 8.15 Mathix, 8.45 Mighty Bond.

WARWICK: 5.30 Argus, 6.00 Walk Waterford, 6.30 Royal Supremo, 7.00 El Bandit, 7.30 Work In Progress, 8.00 Speed Demon, 8.30 Portrush Ted.