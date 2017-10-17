Turf Talk: Melinoe can add to season’s coffers at Nottingham

Melinoe has certainly been paying her way this season and she can add a few more pounds to the coffers by winning the TBA Centenary Fillies’ Handicap at Nottingham.

The three-year-old has hardly looked back since kicking off her year with a fourth place in May, hitting the frame on each of her seven outings, including at win at this track back in August.

Sir Mark Prescott placed her to excellent advantage to win over the same mile and six furlongs distance she faces this time, coming home just under two lengths clear with a fair bit still in hand.

Melinoe has not quite been able to build on that result though, having to settle for narrow seconds at both Newmarket and Goodwood subsequently.

She was a bit unlucky on both occasions – a fact that has not been lost on the handicapper either as he has eked her up 4lb for those two defeats.

However, Melinoe still seems to have a little something to give and she can put her best foot forward here.

Msayyan lines up in the first division of the Kier Construction EBF Maiden Stakes having just been touched off on his racecourse bow.

He did not enjoy the clearest of passages on his first attempt at Kempton, but he kept on admirably without his rider being too hard on him and he can gain full compensation by taking this race.

Crystal Hope hails from one of owner Sir Evelyn de Rothschild’s top-class families and can strike gold in the Kier Construction Central EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Private View can make it an across-the-card double for Prescott in the first division of the 32Red On The App Store Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Kempton.

A daughter of Exceed and Excel out of Prescott’s French Oaks winner Confidential Lady, Private View can make her presence felt immediately.

Cyrus Darius is worth supporting as he makes his seasonal bow in the Bobby Renton Handicap Chase at Wetherby.

Malcolm Jefferson’s eight-year-old was a Grade Two winner over hurdles back in 2015 and looked a promising chase candidate when winning over fences at Perth in September that year.

However, his progress was arrested by a tendon injury that kept him on the sidelines for 16 months before his return over the smaller obstacles back in January.

He did not run badly that day, but clearly felt the benefit as he landed the Morebattle at Kelso before being pitched in the deep end in the Champion Hurdle, in which he finished last.

Jefferson’s patient approach with Cyrus Darius can now start to pay dividends, though, and his initial mark of 137 over fences looks a nice starting point for a horse who has always been expected to excel in the chase division.

TURF TALK TIPS

KEMPTON: 5.45 Jonnysimpson, 6.15 Swendab, 6.45 Private View, 7.15 Watheeqa, 7.45 Archie McKellar, 8.15 Yellowhammer, 8.45 Soghan, 9.15 Born To Please.

LINGFIELD: 1.50 Not After Midnight, 2.20 National Anthem, 2.55 Imminent Approach, 3.25 Dashing Poet, 3.55 Stylish Dancer, 4.30 Peter Park, 5.05 Langley Vale, 5.35 Clemento.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.30 Msayyan, 2.00 Imaginative, 2.30 Crystal Hope, 3.05 Trogon, 3.35 Capton, 4.05 MELINOE (NAP), 4.40 African Friend, 5.15 Teepee Time.

WETHERBY: 2.10 Eneko, 2.45 Mia’s Storm, 3.15 Hello Bertie, 3.45 Cyrus Darius (next best), 4.20 Scoop The Pot, 4.55 Little Pop, 5.25 Tyrell.