Turf Talk: Injured jockey Tylicki takes significant step in his rehab’

Freddy Tylicki has taken a significant step in his rehabilitation from life-changing injuries after moving to a specialist spinal centre in Middlesex.

Tylicki suffered a T7 paralysis, meaning he has movement in the upper half of his body but not the lower, after being involved in a four-horse pile-up at Kempton at the end of October.

He was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, where he spent 15 days in intensive care before being moved to a general spinal ward in mid-November. Tylicki is now looking forward to stepping up his recovery after taking up residence at the London Spinal Cord Injury Centre in Stanmore.

“I have been waiting on this day for a long time and it’s finally come!!” the 30-year-old posted on Twitter.

“On the road to the rehab clinic #nextchapter #keepfighting.”

Lisa Hancock, chief executive of the Injured Jockeys Fund, said: “I think he’s been in St George’s seven weeks now, so to get him into rehab before Christmas is great news.

“I’m sure it’s a great relief to Freddy and his family that he’s now on the road to rehabilitation.

“It’s really positive news.”

A GoFundMe page, set up by ITV and At The Races presenter Matt Chapman following the incident, raised more than £300,000 for Tylicki.

l Gordon Elliott has decided to give Apple’s Jade a break over the Christmas period following her Grade One victory at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

The four-year-old filly lowered the colours of her former stablemate, the Willie Mullins-trained Vroum Vroum Mag in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

Apple’s Jade will now be given a few weeks more away from the track after Elliott announced she will not take up either engagement in the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle or the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown next week.

