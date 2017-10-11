Turf Talk: Handicap mark can work in Buonarroti’s favour at Ayr

Buonarroti can seize advantage of a lenient handicap mark when he runs at Ayr.

A lot of water has passed beneath the bridge since Aidan O’Brien thought him good enough to run in the Racing Post Trophy as a juvenile in 2013.

Indeed, he has won only once since he was transferred to Declan Carroll’s stables in February 2015.

That victory came over a mile and five furlongs at Ayr last July when he swamped a decent field by nearly three lengths.

Moreover, Buonarroti showed over a mile and a half at Haydock last month that he is coming to hand nicely as the five-year-old gelding steps back up in distance for the William Hill-sponsored handicap.

The son of Galileo finished second on Merseyside, but nothing was finishing quicker as the line approached and he only went down by a length.

That tends to suggest he is well worth a bash over this one-mile-seven-furlong trip, while the distinct possibility of cut in the ground can only be seen as a positive.

Buonarroti won at Ayr last summer off a mark of 81 and returns to Scotland 11lb lower in the weights.

And with the excellent Daniel Tudhope back at the helm, there are an awful lot of positives.

Rioja Day went close over course and distance just over a week ago and should be up to the job in division two of the Tennent’s Handicap.

The seven-year-old gelding can be hard to pin down, but he was on a going day last time when he stayed on with a touch of vigour to get to within a length and a half of Cliff Bay.

Jim Goldie’s inmate knows the Ayr terrain better than most – this will be his 22nd Flat start at the track – and again has the assistance of capable 7lb claimer Sean Mooney.

Rioja Day is not too badly treated if his victory at Hamilton in August is factored into the equation and he also has winning form when the mud is flying.

Mustaqbal can make it an Ayr brace in the concluding one-mile-one-furlong handicap on the card.

Michael Dods’ five-year-old has only gone up 3lb for a one-length victory in an apprentices’ handicap not so long ago and looks to have a fine chance of doubling up in current mood.

Star of the show at Chelmsford’s evening meeting should be Boynton.

Godolphin’s colt will not find the one-mile-one-furlong conditions stakes a cakewalk as he has been sidelined since last July.

Be that as it may, the three-year-old son of More Than Ready won the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket and then finished second in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on his final outing.

That form is extremely strong and Boynton should get the job done – even in the likely event of him not being fully wound up.

TURF TALK TIPS

AYR: 2.00 Wax And Wane, 2.30 Ingleby Angel, 3.05 Rioja Day (next best), 3.35 Jay Kay, 4.05 Mambo Dancer, 4.40 BUONARROTI (NAP), 5.10 Mustaqbal.

CHELMSFORD: 5.45 One For June, 6.15 Pretty Baby, 6.45 Morlock, 7.15 Boynton (treble), 7.45 Footman, 8.15 Kohinoor Diamond, 8.45 Outlaw Torn, 9.15 Starshell.

EXETER: 2.10 Golden Sunrise, 2.45 G For Ginger, 3.15 Moorlands Jack, 3.45 Billy Bronco, 4.20 Chantecler, 4.50 Ladies Dancing.

WORCESTER: 2.20 Dusky Legend, 2.55 Get Ready Freddy, 3.25 Hidden Impact, 3.55 Counter Shy, 4.30 Mon Palois, 5.00 Stonemadforspeed.