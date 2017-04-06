Turf Talk: God’s Own aiming for back-to-back victories in Aintree Festival Day Two feature race – the Melling Chase

God’s Own can make it back-to-back victories for Tom George in the JLT Melling Chase, the feature event on day two of the Grand National meeting.

The nine-year-old comfortably disposed of Al Ferof in this Grade One event 12 months ago and he has enjoyed a similar prep this term. George is no fool and knows there is little point in ploughing away with this one in the deep winter months as he really does seem to put his best foot forward when conditions are quicker. God’s Own managed to squeeze in three runs before Christmas, with his one-and-a-quarter-length third to Un De Sceaux in the Tingle Creek the undoubted highlight of those outings, before taking a break while the mud was flying.

Trainer Tom George.

Reappearing in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, God’s Own looked about to take a real hand in the finish before he made a mess of the second-last and was found wanting up the hill.

Who is to say what would have happened but for that mistake, but God’s Own is known as a spring performer and should be capable of turning the Cheltenham form around with both second Fox Norton and fourth Top Gamble, particularly as this extra half-mile is right up his street.

TURF TALK TIPS

AINTREE: 1.40 Fixe Le Kap, 2.20 River Wylde, 2.50 Road To Respect (treble), 3.25 GOD’S OWN (NAP), 4.05 Bouvreuil, 4.40 Le Breuil (next best), 5.10 Golden Jeffrey.

KEMPTON: 5.45 Rey Loopy, 6.15 Secret Willow, 6.45 Hammer Gun, 7.15 Arize, 7.45 Sparkalot, 8.15 Family Fortunes, 8.45 Synodic, 9.15 Talksalot.

LEICESTER: 2.00 Straight Ash, 2.30 Joyful Dream, 3.05 Flexible Flyer, 3.40 Sufi, 4.15 Galapiat, 4.50 Zamfir, 5.25 Dragon Khan.

SEDGEFIELD: 2.10 Joseph Mercer, 2.40 Giant Redwood, 3.15 Taws, 3.50 Danceintothelight, 4.25 Master Burbidge, 5.00 San Pietro, 5.30 Miss Joeking.