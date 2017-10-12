Turf Talk: Galileo filly will ‘Happily’ contribute to O’Brien’s record bid

Aidan O’Brien is rapidly closing in on Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 top-level wins in a year and Happily can contribute yet another Group One success in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

The Galileo filly has already put up two wins to help towards the record bid and while she is unlikely to be of much betting value, it is hard to side against her.

Happily was evidently among the Ballydoyle top rank from an early point but looked likely to be eclipsed by better stablemates in due course after Magical edged her out in the Debutante Stakes.

However, Happily roared back when clinging on to the Moyglare by a short head from that stablemate while she put the colts to the sword when winning the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at the Arc meeting nearly two weeks ago.

This is a quick reappearance after what appeared to be a tough enough race, but O’Brien would not be running her if he did not think she was sufficiently recovered and Happily might not need to be a full force to win anyway.

Gavota had to settle for third place in the Rockfel last time but granted better luck in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes, she should return to winning form.

Roger Charlton’s charge has looked a potential star in winning her first two outings, coming home six lengths clear on her second start in a novice event at Lingfield in August.

She was duly well supported when upped to Group Three level two weeks ago but she was pretty keen from the off, prompting her rider to settle her in the pack.

However, the breaks just did not come that day and she did not get a clear run until inside the final furlong, closing with purpose to be beaten under two lengths in third.

The daughter of Bated Breath deserved plenty of credit for that run and she will surely be in the shake up again.

Abel Handy can reverse recent York form with Sound And Silence in the Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.

The Declan Carroll-trained colt took a massive step up on moderate victories at Nottingham and Thirsk when being beaten just half a length on the Knavesmire, showing plenty of dash to be edged out on the line.

Abel Handy appears to be making swift improvement and he would not have to find too much extra to account for the Godolphin runner this time.

Dabyah has her first start since Royal Ascot and while a lengthy lay-off is not ideal, she will at least be fresh for the Godolphin Stud And Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes.

Winner of the Fred Darling way back in April, John Gosden’s runner has been limited to just one outing since and she lost little in defeat behind Winter in the Coronation Stakes.

Beaten three and a half lengths on that occasion, Dabyah looked as though she would appreciate dropping back from a mile so pitched in over seven furlongs here, she is worth an interest, particularly as the race conditions give her a handy pull with the likes of Massaat.

Gold Star can bring up his hat-trick in the Unibet Handicap at York.

He impressed with a bloodless three-and-three-quarter-length win at Wolverhampton last time, assuming control inside the distance in a 12-furlong heat and there is no reason to think he cannot see out this one-mile-six trip in similar style.

Zabeel Prince is another on a roll and he is the obvious pick in the unibet.co.uk Handicap.

This unexposed type has to deal with a 10lb hike following his recent Yarmouth verdict, but the Lope De Vega gelding looks the kind of horse who could eventually make his presence felt in Pattern events.

TURF TALK TIPS

KEMPTON: 5.45 Essaka, 6.15 Foxy Forever, 6.45 Ruffina, 7.15 Secratario, 7.45 Maid Up, 8.15 Azaly, 8.45 Traveller, 9.15 Sula Island.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Abel Handy, 2.25 GAVOTA (NAP), 3.00 Dabyah (treble), 3.35 Happily (next best), 4.10 Koeman, 4.45 Final Treat, 5.20 Natavia.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.00 Black Mischief, 2.35 Diego Du Charmil, 3.10 Mr Mix, 3.45 Label Des Obeaux, 4.20 Maid Of Milan, 4.55 Sutter’s Mill, 5.25 Cereal Killer.

YORK: 2.10 Ginbar, 2.45 Zabeel Prince, 3.20 Machree, 3.55 Gold Star, 4.30 Show Palace, 5.05 Qianlong, 5.35 Short Work.