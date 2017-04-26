Turf Talk: Doyle ready for first-time team-up with Fair Eva in 1000 Guineas

James Doyle looks set to team up with Fair Eva for the first time in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Trainer Roger Charlton is a big fan of the jockey, who has recently returned from a spell in Australia riding for his principal employers Godolphin.

Qipco 1000 Guineas contender, Fair Eva.

Doyle also won on the Charlton-trained Time Chaser, a sister to Time Test, in the Khalid Abdullah silks at Kempton on Monday.

Fair Eva, a Group Three-winning daughter of Frankel, is as low as 8-1 for the Fillies’ Classic, behind only Aidan O’Brien’s favourite Rhododendron.

“I’m very pleased with her and I’m satisfied she will stay a mile well,” said Charlton. “It would appear the Frankels definitely are training on as they’re running very well.

“For a chestnut filly she has a very good temperament and, if anything, it is a job to get the weight off her rather than put it on her.

“I think she has an excellent chance of finishing in the first four as she’s already a Group Three winner and Group Two-placed – she justifies her place.

“I’m not going to say she’ll win the Guineas, because that would be stupid to say, but she’s where we want her to be but it’s a tough old race, as Classics should be.

“It’s great to have James back. He rode a winner for me at Kempton on Monday and I hope that he will be riding Fair Eva for Juddmonte Farms in the Guineas.”

n Trainer John Oxx led the tributes to Johnny Roe following the death of the nine-time Irish Flat champion jockey at the age of 79.

Roe developed a fruitful association with Oxx’s father, John snr, for whom he won the 1967 Irish Oaks aboard Pampalina, and was also employed as stable jockey to Vincent O’Brien and Dermot Weld.

Oxx said: “He was a very good stable jockey, a very good rider and a very decent fellow.”

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BEVERLEY: 1.40 Lucky Beggar, 2.10 Emilia James, 2.45 Kodiac Khan, 3.15 Atteq, 3.50 Lopito De Vega, 4.25 Pacharana (next best), 5.00 Fortuities.

CHELMSFORD: 5.25 Noguchi, 5.55 Historic Event, 6.30 Golden Amber, 7.05 RAUCOUS (NAP), 7.40 Outer Space, 8.15 Shaiyem, 8.45 Mystique Moon.

MARKET RASEN: 4.35 Gris de Pron, 5.10 My Little Cracker, 5.45 Muthabir, 6.20 Crafty Roberto, 6.55 Gold Mountain, 7.30 Lakeshore Lady, 8.00 Haafapiece.

PERTH: 2.00 Bold Emperor, 2.35 Speredek, 3.05 Intifadah, 3.35 Spiculas, 4.10 Value At Risk, 4.45 Total Assets, 5.20 Vertigo.

TAUNTON: 1.50 Prince Mahler, 2.20 Faction, 2.55 Sisania, 3.25 Avispa, 4.00 Boa Island, 4.30 Lined With Silver, 5.05 Oriental Cross.