Turf Talk: Doyle escapes serious injury as Geraghty is ruled out for three months

Hollie Doyle has escaped serious injury after a horror fall at Redcar on Monday.

Doyle was riding Champagne Queen for Rae Guest in the six-furlong racinguk.com/hd Handicap when her mount appeared to clip heels with Little Kingdom and fall around four furlongs from home

Having initially been treated on course, she was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough and her agent, Guy Jewell, confirmed she had been released on Tuesday.

“She’s been discharged and has suffered no lasting damage,” said Jewell.

“I wouldn’t know when she’d be back riding, but she hit the ground hard so she’ll just want to get home and have a few days off I imagine. Hopefully she’ll be back soon.”

n Barry Geraghty expects to be out of action for “10 to 12 weeks” after breaking his arm in the Irish Grand National on Monday.

JP McManus’ retained rider only recently returned to action after recovering from a punctured lung and broken ribs sustained in a fall at Kempton in February which ruled him out of the Cheltenham Festival.

His fortunes appeared to have taken a turn for the better when he rode a Grade One treble at Aintree on Defi Du Seuil, Buveur D’Air and Yanworth, but misfortune has struck again. Riding Minella Foru for Eddie Harty in the Easter Monday feature, he fell at the eighth fence, bringing down Arbre De Vie in the process.

It was soon confirmed Geraghty had broken his left arm, having broken his right arm in a fall at Market Rasen last July.

The rider said: “I’ve broken my left humerus and will have it plated today. I’d expect to be off for 10 to 12 weeks.”

n Queen’s Cup winner Carbon Dating has the Huxley Stakes at Chester’s May meeting as his next objective. Trainer Pat Shanahan said: “He’s spent three or four months in Dubai and I’d like to think I’d be in good form if I’d done the same thing!”

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

RIPON: 2.15 Che Bella, 2.50 Showdancing, 3.25 Magical Effect, 4.00 Uae Prince (next best), 4.30 Kitten’s Johnstown (treble), 5.05 Logi, 5.35 El Nino Sea, 6.05 Black Grass.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Victory Angel, 2.25 Salateen, 3.00 Ornate, 3.35 EMINENT (NAP), 4.10 Right Direction, 4.45 Greig Hall, 5.20 Mystique Moon.

CHELTENHAM: 2.05 La Bague Au Roi, 2.40 Innocent Girl, 3.15 Copper Kay, 3.50 Keltus, 4.20 Duel At Dawn, 4.55 Fact Of The Matter, 5.30 If You Say Run.

LINGFIELD: 4.40 Home Again, 5.15 Black Bolt, 5.50 Bush Warrior, 6.20 Skidby Mill, 6.50 Virile, 7.20 Hackney Road, 7.50 Touwari.

TAUNTON: 5.25 Green Or Black, 6.00 Daylami Days, 6.30 Bel Esprit, 7.00 Distant Sound, 7.30 Code Of Law, 8.00 Golanova.