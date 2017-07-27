Turf Talk: Appeared looks the brightest prospect – whatever the weather

Appeared must go well in the John Guest Handicap at Ascot.

The five-year-old son of Dubawi has come of age since he was gelded last autumn and should be considered a leading contender for this £30,000 affair over a mile and a half.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute. PIC: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Appeared won really smartly upon his return to action in May when he scooted four and a half lengths clear of Batts Rock over this course and distance.

Roger Varian’s inmate was given a huge rise in the handicap for that triumph, so it was little wonder connections turned towards Royal Ascot.

He did not let the side down, either, as the impressive-looking gelding got to within two and a quarter lengths of Rare Rhythm in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

That form looks impregnable as the winner has since collected Listed honours in the Silver Cup at York.

Appeared has gone up 3lb, but it barely needs mentioning that this assignment is considerably easier – on paper, at least – than the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Varian runner perhaps might not want too much more rainfall, but he looks a great deal better than most of these – no matter what the weather.

It will be very interesting to see what the Newmarket handler plans to do with him if all goes to plan at Ascot.

The big race on the card, the Listed Valiant Stakes, looks a toughie, but slight preference is for the bang-in-form Mittens.

Sir Michael Stoute’s filly is on a hat-trick and fully deserves a crack at this level, but whether she is good enough remains to be seen.

Varian will have plenty of interest in the evening meeting at York as Ajman Princess takes her chance in the Lyric Fillies’ Stakes.

The four-year-old filly must give away weight to the full field, but last season’s Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up has some splendid form in safekeeping.

TURF TALK TIPS

ASCOT: 1.40 Indicia, 2.10 Maghaweer, 2.45 Desert God, 3.20 Mittens (treble), 3.55 APPEARED (NAP), 4.25 Verne Castle, 4.55 Cosmopolitan Girl.

CHEPSTOW: 5.50 Kareva, 6.20 Characterized, 6.50 Peach Melba, 7.20 Hernando Torres, 7.50 Compton Poppy, 8.20 Easy Wind, 8.50 The Detainee.

NEWMARKET: 5.35 Midnight Whistler, 6.10 Festival Of Ages, 6.40 Nobleman’s Nest, 7.10 Joe’s Spirit, 7.40 Street Marie, 8.10 Petitioner, 8.40 Pastime.

THIRSK: 1.20 Cameo Star, 1.50 Affina, 2.20 Juliet Capulet, 2.55 Silver Starlight, 3.30 Jack Blane, 4.05 Kodicat, 4.35 Proud Archi, 5.05 Point Of Woods.

UTTOXETER: 2.00 Nampararoo, 2.30 Banff, 3.05 Ethelwyn, 3.40 Winterlude, 4.15 Tsundoku, 4.45 Verona Opera, 5.15 Drumlynn.

YORK: 6.00 Brother McGonagall, 6.30 Foxy Forever, 7.00 Fortune’s Pearl, 7.30 Ajman Princess (next best) , 8.00 Innocent Touch, 8.30 Dakota Gold.