Turf Talk: Among Angels can call the tune at Southwell

Among Angels can reverse recent form with Call Out Loud and snap a losing streak that covers the best part of two years by lifting the Betway Handicap at Southwell.

The five-year-old has not got his head in front since April 2015 but has shaped with plenty of promise since kicking off his winter campaign at Newcastle before Christmas.

Third on that occasion, Among Angels could not really capitalise on that when upped to seven furlongs next time, but switched back to six at this track just over a week ago, Daniel Loughnane’s charge just fell short at the line.

Beaten a head by Call Out Loud, Among Angels again concedes weight to the winner but is better off this time and should be able to turn around that verdict, particularly as he sticks at a favoured sprint trip.

Warm Words had to settle for second at the Nottinghamshire circuit last time out but can go one place better in the sunbets.co.uk Maiden Handicap.

The daughter of Poet’s Voice finished fifth in each of her first three starts but she seemed to improve a bit for tackling the Fibresand surface at the beginning of December.

Trying a mile for the first time that day, Warm Words was to the fore throughout but eventually had to settle for second, being beaten just half a length. Ralph Beckett’s decision to keep to the same course and distance certainly appears to make sense on the basis of that performance and while a 6lb hike in the meantime is hardly ideal, the form of that event is certainly reasonable.

Serenade The Stars hails from a solid black type family so something like Chelmsford’s Bet totequadpot At betfred.com Handicap really should be well within his compass.

A short-head second at Wolverhampton on handicap bow suggests James Tate has found his level now and Serenade The Stars can make hay in this grade.

TURF TALK TIPS

CHELMSFORD: 5.20 New Rich, 5.50 Secret Bird, 6.25 Aqua Libre, 7.00 Serenade The Stars, 7.30 Ravenhoe, 8.00 Roman Navigator, 8.30 Tell A Story, 9.00 Prince Of Time.

LUDLOW: 1.20 Brave Eagle, 1.50 Misty Mai, 2.25 Lake Chapala, 3.00 Queens Present, 3.35 Still Believing, 4.10 Celestial Path.

SOUTHWELL: 12.55 Stag Party, 1.30 Vocalisation, 2.00 AMONG ANGELS (NAP), 2.35 Nuzha, 3.10 Warm Words, 3.45 Free Bounty.

WINCANTON: 1.40 Farm The Rock, 2.10 Kentford Myth, 2.45 Twenty Eight Guns, 3.20 Doing Fine (next best), 3.55 Stamp Your Feet, 4.25 Sir Antony Browne.