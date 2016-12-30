Turf Talk: Alfred Hutchinson can defy top weight says O’Meara

Alfred Hutchinson has found a new lease of life for David O’Meara and can defy top weight in the Sunbets Bet £10 Get £20 Free Handicap at Lingfield.

Whereas most of his rivals have seen better days, Alfred Hutchinson is back up to within 1lb of his career-high mark of 100 despite turning nine in a few days.

He won snugly over seven furlongs last time out, but has proved just as effective over a mile and is only 1lb higher than his last win.

Alfred Hutchinson showed plenty of determination to prevail by a half a length last time and while his confidence is riding high, he should not be discounted.

The switch back to a mile and a half can help William Haggas’ Wrangler return to winning ways in the Betway Middle Distance Handicap.

He has been plagued by injury in his career so far, but finally appears to be standing up to the rigours of regular racing.

Having caught the eye when third at Doncaster in October, he has been tried over further in two runs on the all-weather but it has not worked out.

Haggas has opted to drop down in trip here and Wrangler should feel the benefit of that decision to take a hand in the finish.

Red Gunner should also strike gold for Haggas despite running an inexplicably poor race last time out.

That effort was too bad to be true, but he reappears fairly quickly in the 32Red.com Nursery which suggests nothing was amiss and it could just be one of those displays that cannot be explained.

He had previously looked a nice type on his debut at Doncaster and when winning at Wolverhampton and it is perhaps telling that Haggas has gone for cheekpieces this time.

Dan Skelton’s patience with Robin Roe can be rewarded with a victory in the Grade One Betfred “Goals Galore” Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow.

TURF TALK SELECTIONS

LINGFIELD: 12.25 Footlight, 12.55 Beatisa, 1.30 Red Gunner, 2.05 Alfred Hutchinson (next best), 2.40 Wrangler, 3.15 Compton Prince, 3.45 Roy’s Legacy.

NEWBURY: 12.10 Enola Gay, 12.40 Mystical Knight, 1.15 Potters Cross, 1.50 ROBIN ROE (NAP), 2.25 Knockgraffon, 3.00 Brelan D’As, 3.35 Argus.

UTTOXETER: 12.05 Sarah Marie, 12.35 Overland Flyer, 1.05 Surprise Vendor, 1.40 Above Board, 2.15 Solstice Star, 2.50 Special Wells, 3.25 The Mistress.

WARWICK: 12.00 Dalkadam, 12.30 Copper Kay, 1.00 Laissez Dire, 1.35 Vice Et Vertu, 2.10 Crank Em Up, 2.45 On The Road, 3.20 Benechenko.