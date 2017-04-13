Turf Talk: Absolute Blast can continue upward trajectory in Lingfield’s Easter Classic

Absolute Blast has made a swift ascent in the ratings since transferring to Britain before Christmas and she can cap off a fantastic campaign by taking the Betway Easter Classic, the highlight of All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield.

The five-year-old was initially trained by Iain Jardine and she made significant progress in four starts for that trainer, winning twice before moving to the care of Archie Watson in February.

Watson has similarly kept her on an upward trajectory, with the mare beaten just half a length in third behind the reopposing Convey in the Winter Derby before posting her best effort yet when winning the Listed Magnolia Stakes at the beginning of the month. She triumphed by just a neck that day, but the way in which she kept on all the way to the line allayed any fears about whether she truly handles this 10-furlong trip.

Absolute Blast obviously has a little ground to find with Convey, but she is 2lb better off at the weights this time and is sure to be in there pitching at the finish again.

Ashadihan should be primed for victory in the 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships following a recent prep success at Chelmsford.

TURF TALK TIPS

BATH: 2.00 Global Alexander, 2.30 Chatoyer, 3.00 Midtech Star, 3.30 Doctor Bartolo, 4.00 Muthmir, 4.30 Oh This Is Us, 5.00 Last Page, 5.30 Cultured Knight.

LINGFIELD: 1.40 War Glory, 2.10 Natural Scenery, 2.40 Ashadihan (next best), 3.10 Gracious John, 3.40 Sovereign Debt, 4.10 Dubai One, 4.40 ABSOLUTE BLAST (NAP).

NEWCASTLE: 1.50 Nsnas Alward, 2.20 New Road Side, 2.55 Inaam, 3.25 Fabricate, 3.55 Syphax, 4.25 Gaelic Tiger, 4.55 Poet’s Reward.