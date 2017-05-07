Yorkshire golf: Selby’s Megan Garland retains her title with battling finish

Selby’s Megan Garland beat Emma Brown (Malton & Norton) in a sudden-death play-off at Fulford to maintain her grip on the Yorkshire women’s amateur title.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Garland had to secure victory the hard way, birdieing the last hole in regulation play to force a play-off, in which she birdied the first to win the match and title.

Garland had defeated Woodsome Hall’s Nicola Slater 6&5 in the semi-finals while Brown had a much tougher battle on her hands, eventually edging the 2015 champion Megan Lockett, from Huddersfield, by one hole.