Yorkshire golf: Megan Garland looking to defend county title at Fulford

SELBY’S Megan Garland will start her attempt to retain her Yorkshire women’s title at Fulford on Friday alongside the player she beat in last year’s final at Huddersfield – Malton & Norton’s Emma Brown.

They tee off first, at 8.30am, in the 36-hole qualifying section from which the top 16 will progress to the knockout match play stages at the weekend.

Huddersfield’s Megan Lockett, champion two years ago and who reached the semi-finals on her home course in defence of her crown before losing in a sudden-death play-off to Garland, will be in the second group out.

Among the youngsters looking to take the title from Garland’s hands are Nicola Slater (Woodsome Hall), the English Under-16 girls’ champion; Waterton Park champion Toni-Louise Naylor; Huddersfield’s Charlotte Heath – who reached the quarter-finals last year – and Malton & Norton’s Christina Rumbelow, a former Abraham Trophy finalist.